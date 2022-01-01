Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika chants 'mumma' in adorable video: Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika is calling out her mother's name in an adorable viral video.
The clip, which was originally shared by Anushka on her Instagram Stories has now been added by a fan account. In the clip, fans can spot Anushka recounting her blessings as she rings in New Year with husband Virat Kohli in South Africa.
Although the video does not feature the actor's tot, her voice calling out to her ‘mumma’ is audible
“Best way to spend my last 2021 evening,” Anushka wrote as a caption to the video, along with heart emojis.
Later in the day, Anushka shared an adorable photo with her cricketer husband as they cut the New Year cake in SA.
"The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!" captioned Anushka, hinting at daughter Vamika.
