Ayeza Khan drops ravishing New Year photo from Dubai

Ayeza Khan is channelling her diva energy in New Year photo for fans!
The Meherposh star turned to her Instagram on Friday night to leavs fans smitten with her monochrome photo in a purple outfit. Ayeza, who had donned a little Happy New Year tiara for the night, dressed to the nines for dinner in Dubai.
"Happy New Year 2022!" captioned Ayeza alongside her post.
In another video posted on her Instagram Stories, the actor gave fans a glimpse of New Year fireworks from Burj Khalifa. Ayeza's new year trips comes along with husband Danish Tamioor and kids Hoorain and Rayyan.
