Hulu unveils first look of Kardashians’ new series, titled ‘The Kardashians’

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are excited as the supermodels are all set to rock the screens with their much-awaited reality series on Hulu.

On Friday, Dec. 31, the streaming platform unveiled the title of the upcoming series, The Kardashians and posted a short sneak peek teaser of the show with viewers.

In the 15-second clip, the reality TV stars; Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian could be seen joined by Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and wished viewers a happy New Year.

"New year, new beginnings. See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians," the streaming giant announced via Twitter.

While no premiere date has yet been announced, but the streaming channel promised that the Kardashians will “bring their exciting new chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives,” which is set to debut sometime in early 2022.

Hulu also released a brief synopsis of the new series, which will stream in Canada on Disney+.

"Happy New Year! We'll see you soon," family matriarch Kris wrote in the caption as she reshared the teaser on social media. Kim also tweeted, "Coming soon…"