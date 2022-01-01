Meghan Markle accused of influencing Prince Harry ‘away from Royal ideals’: report

Experts have branded Meghan Markle the instigator responsible for leading Prince Harry away from older royal ideas.
Royal author Pauline Maclaran brought this claim to light during her most recent interview with Express UK.
There she admitted, “There is also a re-evaluation of what people spend their money on and more of a willingness to go for quality of life rather than pursuing economic wealth just for the sake of it.”
She even pointed out how Meghan’s influence led him to the job-quitting epiphany and added, "Rather than being out of touch, his ‘celebration’ of job resignations will resonate particularly with Harry and Meghan’s target audience – the Millennials and Generation Z. I’m sure his opinions are influenced by Meghan but they also fit with their joint branding for the above reasons.”
"This does seem to be a further step in building the Sussex brand as very independent from the Royal Family and showing it to be much more progressive and in touch with younger generations.”
Before concluding she also pointed out how "There is even a ‘hippie’ vibe about the whole idea of dropping out of the rat race and seeking a more fulfilled lifestyle."
