Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship ‘in trouble’: Why they constantly hold hands’

Experts warn there is “trouble in paradise” as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is no longer as solid as many believe.

Body language expert and astrologer Inbaal Honigman shed light on this insight.

She addressed the couple’s public displays of affection (PDAs) and pointed towards some major issues the duo may be struggling through at the moment.



She was quoted telling Express UK, "Looking at Harry and Meghan, they are certainly in love. They haven't been married for that many years, and are still having babies, which is a very loving stage of a relationship.”

“So their constant hand-holding, cuddling, leaning on each other, are displays of affection, which are definitely genuine and not for the cameras.”

The expert also went on to point out, “An emotional Leo (Meghan) leaning into a stable Virgo (Harry) is exactly where you'd expect those signs to be.”

“Their eyes generally look at each other, or in the same direction.... almost. They are in sync, but not fully in sync. They are likely to argue then make up.”

But Even though, “Their relationship isn't fully smooth sailing, they're both old enough to know that every problem has a solution, and every argument can be resolved with some love and some compassion.”