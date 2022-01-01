Royal staffers ‘left too scared to stand up to’ Prince Andrew over ‘impunity’

Prince Andrew’s “impunity” reportedly left senior staff “too scared” to try standing up to him.

This claim has been made by royal journalist and author Rebecca English in her new piece for the Daily Mail.

There she wrote, “Buckingham Palace 'sleepwalked' into the Prince Andrew crisis and has been paralysed with indecision over to how to handle things, it was claimed last night.”



“Senior royal insiders said the duke operated with 'impunity' as a member of the Royal Family because staff were 'too scared' to stand up to him.”

This news comes shortly after an expert speculated upon the chances of Prince Andrew's public return and explained how the current "public perception" has no chance of changing, even if the Duke is able to win the suit being waged against him.