Dakota Johnson spills her secret to making her relationships ‘last’

Dakota Johnson breaks her silence over the ongoing romance with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and left fans in a frenzy.

The star weighed in on it all during her most recent and candid interview with Elle UK.

There she was quoted saying, “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”



For those unversed, the couple moved into their house in Malibu that costs $12.5 million at 5,338 square feet.

The duo has remained rather tight-lipped over the years but recently Johnson admitted that being with Martin makes her “feel both 48 and 26,” at the exact same time.

Johnson even has an “adoring” relationship with Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and, during the course of her interview, added, “I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”