Sonam Kapoor drops postcard-worthy snaps with Anand Ahuja on New Year 

Sonam Kapoor spent blissful New Year eve with her hubby Anand Ahuja as she penned a heartfelt note to complement their love-filled celebrations in London.
Taking to Instagram, the Khoobsurat actor dropped a series of photographs to share a glimpse into the couple swoon-worthy moments.
The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star captioned the post, “Happy new year to the love of my life.”
“He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with,” she added.
The diva also extended warm wishes towards her followers on Facebook-owned app. “Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022,” Kapoor wrote.
On the work front, the 36-year-old actor will next put forward stunning performance in Shome Makhjia’s Blind. Kapoor will be seen helming the character if a visually impaired police officer.
