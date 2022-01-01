Kate Middleton, Prince William wish their royal fans a happy new year

Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton have extended sweet wishes to their fans on the eve of new year.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned to their official Twitter and Instagram handles and shared their loved-up photo, beaming with delight in the back of a car.

Sharing the PDA-filled photo, the royal couple wished their fans a very happy new year.

They wrote in the caption of the stunning photo, “Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.”

The adorable picture has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

The endearing post has garnered over one millions likes within no time.

According to reports, Kate and Prince William rang in the 2022 with the Middleton family in West Berkshire, having spent Christmas in Norfolk.