Kate Middleton, Prince William wish their royal fans a happy new year

Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton have extended sweet wishes to their fans on the eve of new year.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned to their official Twitter and Instagram handles and shared their loved-up photo, beaming with delight in the back of a car.
Sharing the PDA-filled photo, the royal couple wished their fans a very happy new year.
They wrote in the caption of the stunning photo, “Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.”
The adorable picture has won the hearts of the fans on social media.
The endearing post has garnered over one millions likes within no time.
According to reports, Kate and Prince William rang in the 2022 with the Middleton family in West Berkshire, having spent Christmas in Norfolk.
Spider-Man: No Way Home tip their hats to predecessors for ‘having thoughts’ on the project
Sandra Bullock remembers her 2009 'The Proposal' co-star
Kylie Jenner puts pen to paper in a candid caption highlighting all the highs and lows 2021 had to offer
Hollywood erupts into an outpour of love and mourning for the late icon Betty White
It is Britain´s highest honour and is awarded for outstanding public service and achievement.
Concerns for Queen Elizabeth’s safety are currently ‘being reassessed’ in light of the Windsor incident