Betty White’s comforting take on death resurfaces after passing: ‘It’s knowing the secret’

Betty White’s personal life philosophy towards life after death and its ‘comforting reality’ has been unearthed and taken social media by storm.

The clip was uploaded to CBS Sunday Morning’s official Twitter account.

There, the icon took a trip down memory lane and referenced a lesson her mother always taught her.

She started by telling the host, “My mother had the most wonderful outlook on death. “She would always say, ‘Nobody knows.”

“People think they do — you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment — but nobody ever knows until it happens.'”

White on to recall at the time, “Growing up, whenever we’d lose somebody, she’d always say, ‘Now, they know the secret.”

“When I pontificate, it sounds so, you know, ‘Oh, well, she’s preaching.’ I’m not preaching, but I think maybe I learned it from my animal friends.”

Before concluding her interview White even shared a bit of age-defying wisdom that, she swears has kept her young.

As part of her personal philosophy towards anti-aging, the icon admitted, “Kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself, I think that keeps you feeling young. I really do.”