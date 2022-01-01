11-year-old killed, 17 injured in New Year celebratory fire in Karachi

As many as 18 people were injured due to celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi. Photo: file

KARACHI: An 18-year-old boy was killed and 17 others were injured due to celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in different areas of Karachi.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was wounded due to the aerial firing in Khawaja Ajmir Nagri yesterday night. The injured boy was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Karachi echoed with gunshots and fireworks on Friday night despite a ban on celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve.

Though the police had warned to register cases of attempt to murder at the police stations against the violators yet the number of casualties this time round was more as compared to the previous year when only four people were wounded.



One of the bullets also hit the car of the Electronic Market Association’s President Muhammad Rizwan; however, he remained unhurt. The new year revellers thronged different spots across the city to celebrate the new year.

Massive traffic was reported on the routes including Sharae Faisal leading towards Sea View. Blaring car horns, and racing motorbikers roamed around the city the entire night. Fireworks and crackers also added to the exciting atmosphere.

Police and Rangers were seen on the roads busy in snap checking and patrolling to avoid any major untoward incident.

According to the police, cases were being registered on the complaint of aerial firing and arrests are expected from across Karachi for aerial firing on New Year’s Eve.