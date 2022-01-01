Prince William emotional desire to be more like Prince Harry unveiled

Prince William reportedly opened up about an emotional plea where he revealed that he wanted to be “more like” Prince Harry.
The prince himself shared this revelation back when he was training with RAF.
There he was quoted saying, "I didn't join the forces to be mollycoddled or treated any differently. As far as I am concerned, in my eyes, if Harry can do it, then I can do it.”
"As a future head of the Armed Forces it's really important you at least get the opportunity to be credible and to do the job I signed up for the best I can. That's all I have ever wanted."
During the course of his same chat, Prince William reportedly stayed optimistic about being treated as ‘an average Joe’ even when he was told that an operational role may be a possibility for him,
At the time he replied rby saying, "In my mind, of course. If you talk to everyone else it's impossible. I still remain hopeful there's a chance."
