007 star Daniel Craig says he ‘struck a deal’ to kill James Bond in 2006

Daniel Craig revealed that him and Bond producers had decided to kill off 007 in Craig’s final outing as 007

James Bond star Daniel Craig, who played the British spy in five Bond films from 2006 to 2021, says he had ‘struck a deal’ with the film’s producer to kill off his iconic character in his fifth and final film No Time to Die.

Talking to Variety alongside James Bond makers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Craig revealed that the trio had decided to kill off 007 in Craig’s final outing as 007.

Craig shared how the deal came to be, recalling him and Broccoli driving back from the Berlin premiere of his first Bond film, Casino Royale, and him asking her, “How many of these movies do I have to make?’”

“… Because I don’t really look at contracts or any of those things. And she said, ‘Four,’ and I went, ‘Oh, okay. Can I kill him off in the last one?’ And she didn’t pause. She said, ‘Yes’,” explained the 53-year-old.

He added, “So, I struck a deal with her back then and said, ‘That’s the way I’d like it to go.’ It’s the only way I could see for myself to end it all and to make it like that was my tenure, someone else could come and take over. She stuck to her guns.”