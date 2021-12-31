Royal expert expects Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen

Prince Charles, who is first in line to the throne after the Queen Elizabeth’s departure, has been facing pressure to let his son, Prince William, to take over as head of state.

However, royal experts suggest that Charles, who is the oldest heir apparent in British history, will be ‘very different monarch’ to Queen.

Speaking with Express.co.uk, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said, "I certainly know that the monarchy will want to keep itself modern and agile in relation to the UK and the Commonwealth and keep itself relevant.”

"Plenty of them absolutely love the Queen and the monarchy and that handover have already started with Prince Charles,” she added. “I would imagine on their agenda is to keep their Commonwealth but it is inevitable over time that people's attitudes towards royalty and the monarchy might change and shift.”

She continued, "Charles has also shown some indication that he might be quite the different monarch from his mother. He may slim it down a bit more, he may reduce the number of working royals and he may decide that will make the monarchy attractive to the UK and the Commonwealth.”

"We'll see exactly how he tackles that going forwards," she said.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Sarah Vine suggested that 95-year-old monarch should hand the reins over to Prince Charles and enjoy retirement.

Ms Vine told Palace Confidential on Mail+, "She could just retire and hand over to Charles. She doesn't have to die to do that, does she?”

"I think he would have the chance to establish himself under her watchful eye and we'll all get used to the idea. And when she very sadly does die, it will be a very sad event but it won't be a catastrophic headache," she added.