Hollywood icons to Korean stars; list of celebs who joined social media in 2021

Popular entertainment celebrities and stars stay connected with their millions of fans via different social media platforms including; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other networks.

In year 2021, while many well-known figures, who first avoided social media for a long time, decided to join the bandwagon.

Check out the names of A-list stars, who made their debut on social media platforms including, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok in 2021.

Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie joined Instagram in august this year. The Wanted actress, who defines herself as a "mum and filmmaker" in her bio, joined the platform with an urgent message on behalf of Afghan women after Taliban's recent takeover on Afghanistan.

Her first post featured a letter that was submitted by a teenage girl from Afghanistan. Since joining, Jolie's post has mostly been for social causes.

BTS Members

South Korea’s popular music band BTS’ members Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga joined Instagram with their individual accounts earlier this month. Previously, the BTS boys used to only engage their millions of fans via Twitter. Within a few hours, the followers' counter on each of the members' handles surpassed the seven million mark, with Kim Tae-Hyung aka V in first place.

Lee Jung-jae

After massive success on Netflix’s show, Squid Game, lead actor Lee Jung Jae took his fans by surprise as he made his debut on social media. The actor currently has 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

Park Hae-soo

One of the South Korea’s most prominent actors, Park Hae-Soo joined the photo-sharing app in October the 39-year-old actor has uploaded several more photos from his show, Squid Game and currently has 2.8 million Instagram followers.

Gong Yoo

South Korean star Gong Yoo officially joined Instagram earlier this month. The actor’s management team, SOOP announced the news of his IG debut.

Jon Stewart

Renowned American comedian and television host Jon Stewart joined Twitter in January 2021. Stewart, who is famous for his political commentary, took a dig at former U.S president Donald Trump's habits on the site, he's now permanently banned from.

Taylor Swift

Music sensation Taylor Swift joined TikTok in late August this year. Her first TikTok video featured Swift in a lip-syncing Screwface Capital video by Dave. She was the fastest user to reach 100,000 followers in under 9 hours and over 1.5 million in one day.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey joined TikTok on Dec. 17. And within the first few hours, nearly 175,000 users have followed the account. Beyoncé is vastly popular on other social media sites, with 224 million followers on Instagram, 56 million on Facebook and 15.5 million on Twitter.