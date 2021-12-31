Sam Asghari reveals he auditioned for a role in ‘Sex And The City’ reboot

Music sensation Britney Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari has revealed that he had auditioned for a role in HBO’s Sex and the City revival.

The reboot, titled And Just Like That, which debuted earlier this month, has proven to be a hit among fans of the original series.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old model and personal trainer took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he auditioned for the most recent episode of And Just Like That…, but didn't end up landing the role.

"Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That," Asghari wrote.

As per PEOPLE reported, the role Asghari auditioned for, was of a physical therapist named Travis, who helps Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) get back in her high heels after a hip surgery.

The model added another IG Story and wrote, "Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role."

The original SATC ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 through 2004, starring Kim Cattrall, Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The new series "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.