Dakota Johnson lifts the lid on her private relationship with Chris Martin

The actress told Elle UK that she and Martin like to keep their relationship away from the media glare.

While she declined to reveal anything in detail, Johnson said she and the Coldplay musician enjoy a "cozy" and "private" life together.

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she told Elle. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Meanwhile, Martin and Dakota share a close bond with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. They have attended Sunday dinners with the actress and her husband in LA, PEOPLE reported in February.

"It's obvious that everyone still gets along great," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Earlier Paltrow, 49, opened up about her relationship with Johnson in January 2020, telling Harper's Bazaar that she "loves" having Johnson in her life.

"I just adore her," she said at the time. "I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."