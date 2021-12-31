Olivia Munn wins the internet with new pic of ‘daddy’ John Mulaney and their son

Prominent stars, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are winning the internet as they gave fans an adorable glimpse into their newly embraced parenthood.

The Office Christmas Party actress, 41, and the comedian, 39, who recently welcomed their first child, son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, on Nov. 24, treated fans with pictures of their New Year’s Eve’s dinner preparations.

Olivia, 41, posted a couple of photos of the Saturday Night Live comedian, 39, having some fun with their baby boy in the kitchen as they gear up to ring in the new year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the new mom posted a picture in which, Mulaney is seen playfully putting baby Malcolm in an empty steamer pot.

"Lol, daddy's new báhn bao recipe," she captioned the adorable picture and added a dancing dumpling emoticon.

She also posted another close-up shot of her little munchkin and wrote, "adora-bao."

The Violet star also shared snaps of her mother cooking dinner, the traditional Vietnamese buns, for the family for New Year's Eve celebrations.

The new parents introduced fans to Malcolm on Christmas Eve by sharing the first-ever picture of their son on their respective Instagram handles.



