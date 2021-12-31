Nicolas Cage believes saying ‘great actor’ means ‘great liar’, find out why

Hollywood staple Nicolas Cage says he doesn’t like being called an actor because he equates the word with ‘liar’.
Cage opened up about his preference during a conversation on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast earlier this week, saying, “For me it always implies, 'Oh, he's a great actor, therefore he's a great liar.’”
The 57-year-old National Treasure star then went on to explain why he would much rather be called a ‘thespian’ instead of an ‘actor’.
"… I like the word 'thespian' because thespian means you're going into your heart, or you're going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you're bringing something back to communicate with the audience,” said Cage.
The thespian recently appeared in the Michael Sarnoski directorial Pig, for which he’s getting rave reviews from critics.
