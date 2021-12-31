Migos rapper Quavo in hot waters over allegedly assaulting limo driver

Rapper Quavo and his crew has been sued by a limo driver after they allegedly beat him up back in July, reported Page Six.
According to reports, the unnamed driver has filed a lawsuit detailing the alleged assault, and according to his testimony, Quavo and his group were upset because the driver had left one of them behind when picking them from a club.
This apparently angered the 30-year-old rapper and his crew, who proceeded to shout at the driver before assaulting him.
The driver also added that he was ‘punched and kicked’ and has suffered physical as well as mental pain as a result.
Quavo himself is yet to respond to the allegations.
The Workin Me singer landed himself in hot waters earlier as well when video footage of him pushing his then-girlfriend Saweetie was leaked.
