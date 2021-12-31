Meghan Markle creating ‘shockwaves’ that can ‘jangle royal family’: report

Meghan Markle reportedly ended up creating ‘major shockwaves’ in 2022 and experts suspect they might even “jangle the royal family.”

This claim has been brought to light by astrologer Debbie Frank during her interview with Hello! Magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "Meghan is taking stock in January when a long-drawn-out battle reaches a tipping point.”

“The astrologer also claims the Duchess is on the lookout for new ventures outside of her comfort zone, ones that could cause ‘shockwaves’.”

“During March she's looking for new ventures that will add a different dimension to her role in life and once again she's capable of pulling things out of the hat that create a few shock waves.”

“Meghan will resist anything that pigeon-holes her during this time and will take the lead to steer outside of her comfort zone.”

The astrologer also went on to add that Meghan’s zodiac sign allegedly also played a role in her character, especially since she “was always born to radiant a strong presence.”

"Her Sun in shiny Leo in the area of the chart that attracts an enormous amount of attention means she was always born to radiate a strong presence. She is not a background person!”

She also went on to add, “Meghan may not consciously court controversy but the rebellious planet Uranus angling her Sun, is priming her to do what no one expects."

“Over the Platinum Jubilee period, Meghan's need to find her voice and speak her truth may jangle other royals. But during the autumn the cosmos settles into a calmer picture for her."