Mehwish Hayat welcomes 2022 with a musical message, leaves fans in awe

Famed Pakistani TV and film actress Mehwish Hayat treated her fans with a beautiful rendition of American singer Mariah Carey’s hit track Hero on social media.

The Load Wedding star, 33, took to her Instagram handle and posted the beautiful cover with an insightful note of reminding of self-empowerment.

In the shared, mono-chrome video, the Dil Lagi actress sang a few notes from the song, with instrumental playing in the background.

Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption, “As another year comes to an end with a new one on the horizon.” The actor continued, “This is just a reminder for anyone who needs to hear it - the real hero lies within us all. We just need to acknowledge and realise the power that we hold within ourselves. Why look outside to find our hero when there is one inside of each one of us. Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always!”

The diva has previously entertained her fans with beautiful covers of famous songs including Farida Khanum’s classic Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo and Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon.