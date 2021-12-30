Prince William turning royal premises into homeless shelter

Prince William turning private property into homeless shelter

Prince William is planning to turn Duchy of Cornwall into a shelter for the homeless.

The Duke of Cambridge, who pays special attention to the plight of homeless, has plans to use the property for public after father Prince Charles becomes King.

Currently, the revenue from Duchy of Cornwall is used to fund other charitable activities

As per the Telegraph, William is has asked his team to explore more about the buildings that could be used to combat homelessness.

"The Duke is interested in finding ways to help alleviate the homelessness situation in any way he can," said the source. William is also the patron of Centrepoint which provides housing to young people in the UK.