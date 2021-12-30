Meghan Markle receives applause from Britons for Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle receives mixed comments from Britons in year-end survey

Meghan Markle, one of the most popular royals this year, is receiving mixed reviews for the royal family in a new interview survey.

Viewing the royal year as 2021 ends, Alastair Stewart aired some of the critical public views about the Sussexes.

"It has certainly been a turbulent year for the Royal Family, but what was your most memorable moment?" began Stewart in his interview near Buckingham Palace.

"Meghan and Harry, ooph" replied a Briton.

"It's mainly bad. Just everything surrounding them, the bad press, the bad publicity, all of it. It is just poor."

Another person said: "I think they have disgraced the Royal Family and the further away they are the better."

Some also backed Meghan stance, saying: "Meghan coming out and telling us what she went through in the family.

"Coming from a minority background myself, that kind of stayed with me," added another Meghan supporter.

Another person said: "There was no interaction. Meghan would just speak and say things, and it showed clearly afterwards that there were a lot of inaccuracies in what she said."