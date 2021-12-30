Chris Hemsworth shows off chiselled physique as he goes for a ‘snow bath’

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to welcome 2022 and the Thor actor is already setting new trends for the upcoming year.
The star, who is currently shooting for his upcoming Extraction sequel in Europe, stunned his fans and followers with his latest social media post.
Amid the sub-zero temperatures of Europe, Chris flaunted his fit shirtless bod as he took snow baths with a friend in the latest photo.
Taking to Instagram, the In The Heart of Sea actor dropped a picture of himself laying down on a snow-covered slope. The picture has left fans ‘freeze’ as the actor could be seen in his completely calm posture while doing the stunt.
Sharing the picture, he captioned it as, "Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022."
Chris is currently in Austria as he continue shooting for the sequel of his 2020 Netflix release, Extraction, as well as spending time with his family; wife Elsa Pataky and their kids.
Earlier, he gave a glimpse of his White Christmas as he enjoyed snowball fights with his family amid the snow-clad mountains. Hemsworth has was joined by his wife and three children, India, Sasha and Tristan, as well as Chris' brothers, Luke and Liam, and their partners for the holidays.
