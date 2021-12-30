Anushka Sharma drops gorgeous selfies as she enjoys a ‘good hair day’

Indian actress Anushka Sharma often treats fans with her gorgeous pictures. The PK actress has recently dropped new selfies, giving a glimpse of her good hair day and netizens are totally in awe of her beauty.

On Thursday, the Sultan actress turned to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures, in which she can be seen flaunting her beautiful hair.

Sharing the two never-before-seen selfies from South Africa, Anushka, 33, captioned the post as, “Hair- there-everywhere." In the pictures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil diva is seen wearing a black ruffled shirt, earrings and playing with her hair.

Fans were quick to react on her post with comments such as ‘queen’ and ‘cute’. Many dropped heart-eyed emoticon on her post.

On the professional front, the Pari actress, who has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul since 2018, is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.