Thursday December 30, 2021
Anushka Sharma drops gorgeous selfies as she enjoys a ‘good hair day’

Anushka Sharma is currently spending time with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in South Africa

By Web Desk
December 30, 2021
Indian actress Anushka Sharma often treats fans with her gorgeous pictures. The PK actress has recently dropped new selfies, giving a glimpse of her good hair day and netizens are totally in awe of her beauty.

On Thursday, the Sultan actress turned to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures, in which she can be seen flaunting her beautiful hair.

Sharing the two never-before-seen selfies from South Africa, Anushka, 33, captioned the post as, “Hair- there-everywhere." In the pictures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil diva is seen wearing a black ruffled shirt, earrings and playing with her hair.

Fans were quick to react on her post with comments such as ‘queen’ and ‘cute’. Many dropped heart-eyed emoticon on her post.

On the professional front, the Pari actress, who has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul since 2018, is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. 