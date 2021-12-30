Harnaaz Sandhu wants people to appreciate her Miss Universe win like Olympics

Harnaaz Sandhu says a lot of effort went behind her win at the Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu says a lot of effort went behind her win at the beauty pageant, equating it to an Olympic win.

Talking to Mid-Day recently, Harnaaz compared her win to clinching an Olympic medal for your country.

“This win is a lot like an Olympic win. When we appreciate a sports-person who represents the country, why can’t we appreciate beauty pageant winners?” she questioned.

She also slammed people for saying that she only won because of her 'pretty face'.





“There are a lot of people who say I won because I have a pretty face. But I know the amount of effort that went behind it.”

The 21-year-old further said, “Instead of indulging in argument, I’d rather work hard to make them realise my worth. This is the stereotype that I want to break.”

Harnaaz won India the Miss Universe contest after 21 years; Lara Dutta won the title for India back in 2000.