Prince Andrew’s accuser demands accountability after Maxwell verdict

Virginia Roberts claims that she was forced into sexual relations with Prince Andrew at Epstein’s private island

Prince Andrew’s sex abuse case may once again be under the spotlight after his accuser, Virginia Roberts, asked for accountability of others involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring in the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict.

Virginia Roberts, who claims that she was forced to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew in 2001 at Epstein’s private island, took to Twitter to react to Maxwell’s conviction, lauding the women who testified against her.

“My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will remember this day always,” she wrote.

Roberts, who claims she was forced to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew in 2001 at Epstein’s private island, added, “Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart goes out to the many other girls and young women who suffered at her hands and whose lives she destroyed.”

“I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be,” she added.

The Duke of York has continued to vehemently deny Roberts’ allegations.