Karan Johar slams actors for hiking their fees during pandemic

Karan Johar also slammed newcomers for charging more than INR 30+ crores

Karan Johar has called out actors for increasing their fees during what he says is the “worst period for cinema”, also slamming newcomers for charging more than INR 30+ crores.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai maker slammed actors charging more for projects at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “I am so fed up. I have seen actors’ price rise through the worst period of cinema for no reason,” said Karan.

“There was an X amount. Three months later, it is up here,” he said, adding, “They have gone beyond deluded; I have to tell you. We have to just suck it and work with them.”

The ace filmmaker went on to add that while he understands megastars charging upwards of INR 30 crores, but he is yet to understand the phenomenon with younger actors.

“What I really don’t understand is that there is a younger order, who have really yet to prove themselves at the box office. Immediately you hear 25-30-35 (crore rupees) and I’m like, ‘What are these numbers?’"

"Then you want to show that report card to them that hello, this is what you open to. This is what your film did,” added Karan.