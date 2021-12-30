After Alizeh Shah, Juggun Kazim falls amid show with Shazia Manzoor

Singer Shazia Manzoor has made it her duty to rescue actresses from social faux pas.
After Alizeh Shah, the singer has saved a falling Juggun Kazim, who slipped during a dance session on the sets of an interview show.
In the viral video, fans could spot Juggun in black dancing towards Manzoor while she crooned to a Punjabi song. The actor, who suddenly stumbles upon her feet, is saved the singer just-in-time.
The video has ever since received mixed reactions from fans. Many people deemed the act a mere publicity stunt, while others sent their love to both the stars.
Take a look:
