Saba Qamar smitten by Ranbir Kapoor's acting prowess

Saba Qamar is showering appreciation for Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor across the borders.

The actor turned to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a clip from Kapoor's film Tamasha.

Capturing an intense scene from the movie, the actor could not help but heap praises on the Indian star.

"Such a fine actor!" captioned Saba on the clip.

On the work front, Saba Qamar is currently working on project titled Fraud.

"I'm obsessed with giving the audience something they don't see coming and fraud is exactly like that Insha Allah- already in love with my character," shared the star as she spilled beans on her upcoming role.