Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is bedridden after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 28, reported The Indian Express.

Fatehi took to Instagram to share the grim update with fans and followers, writing, “Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard!”

“I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision,” she shared, further adding, “Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!”

According to the Dance Meri Rani star, she has “reacted badly to it” and is working hard on recovering.

“Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe,” Fatehi said, closing the note.

Meanwhile, a statement shared by her spokesperson assured that Fatehi is quarantined under her doctor’s orders, and that any recent photos of her doing the rounds are from earlier public appearances.