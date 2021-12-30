Royals ‘stuck by Queen’ in virtual meetings for first Christmas without Prince Philip

Royal Family members reportedly tried to “brighten up” Queen Elizabeth’s day by banding together and around her for her very first Christmas without Prince Philip.

This news has been brought to light by an insider close to Us Weekly and according to their findings, the Queen "Is not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up.”

In light of this, the family banded together to support the monarch for her first Christmas away from Prince Philip.

In doing so, they “brightened up her day” even though "Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen.”

However, “thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas. And the kids excitedly told their great-grandmother about their gifts."

Before concluding the insider also went on to add, "After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet."