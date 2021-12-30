Prince Andrew’s lawyer seeks to ‘halt’ lawsuit since accuser ‘resides in Austraila’

Prince Andrew’s legal team has reportedly requested to have the entire case ‘halted’ since accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘lives in Australia”.

This news has been brought to light by The Guardian and according to their findings, the royals’ lawyer Andrew B. Brettler asked for the case to be halted since the "issue of subject matter jurisdiction is adjudicated."

Not only that, "Recently discovered evidence suggests that the court does not have subject matter jurisdiction over this action because plaintiff Virginia L Giuffre cannot satisfy the elements of diversity jurisdiction."



"Notwithstanding that, in her complaint Ms Giuffre alleges she is a citizen of the state of Colorado; the evidence demonstrates that she is actually domiciled in Australia, where she has lived for all but two of the past 19 years."

The lawyer also revealed, "In reality, Ms Giuffre’s ties to Colorado are very limited. She has not lived there since at least 2019 — approximately two years before she filed this lawsuit against Prince Andrew — and potentially, according to her own deposition testimony, not since October 2015."