Kim Kardashian posts cryptic message about fear amid split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has recently filed to become single and drop West from her surname, shared a cryptic message about fear on Wednesday.
The reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a message of being able to grow as she's enjoying a new romantic journey with Pete Davidson.
Kim wrote: 'A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him.'
Kanye's ex added: 'Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER.'
She continued: 'Approach every problem an challenge with the attitude that it's happening to help your GROW.'
The 41-year-old American Tv star has posted a cryptic message weeks after filing to be single from the 'Stronger' rapper.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only produced one episode so far in their Spotify deal
Disha Patani never intended to enter Bollywood and make acting her permanent profession
Arjun Kapoor has been diagnosed with COVID-19 again
Rankin is a passionate ally of the LGBTQ+ community
Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa left in Splits after pap called her ‘Rani Ji'
Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, Alec Baldwin, Britney Spears, and other celebrities made the headlines in 2021 after...