By Web Desk
December 30, 2021
Kim Kardashian, who has recently filed to become single and drop West from her surname, shared a cryptic message about fear on Wednesday.

The reality star took to her Instagram Story  to share a message of being able to grow as she's enjoying a new romantic journey with Pete Davidson.

Kim wrote: 'A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him.'

Kanye's ex added: 'Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER.'

She continued: 'Approach every problem an challenge with the attitude that it's happening to help your GROW.'

Kim Kardashian posts cryptic message about fear amid split from Kanye West

The 41-year-old American Tv star has posted a cryptic message weeks after filing to be single from the 'Stronger' rapper.