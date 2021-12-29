Archie's adorable name for father Prince Harry turns out to be royal tradition

The adorable name which Archie and Lilibet go by for their father Prince Harry has unearthed.
The adorable name was unveiled when Harry and Meghan Markle released their adorable family Christmas card.
In the stunning photo it featured the happy family which gave fans the first glimpse of Lilibet, who was born in June as well as a much awaited look into how big Archie has grown, who surprised fans when he too turned out to be a redhead like his father.
In the photo, it feature a message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which wished people a happy holiday.
In the message it was also slipped that rather than being called ‘dad’ or ‘daddy’ Harry is lovingly called ‘Papa’.
"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family."
The word ‘Papa’ is common in the royal family as Prince Charles also referred to the late Prince Philip as ‘Papa’.
