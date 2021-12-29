Prince Andrew attempts to remove Virginia Giuffre sex case out of court

Prince Andrew has, for the second time, attempted to remove the Virginia Giuffre out of court.

The Duke of York’s lawyers have filed a motion challenging the accuser’s residency status in a bid to end the case.

Virginia’s lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court, alleges Andrew sexually abused her at Epstein’s New York penthouse in 2001, when Giuffre says she was being sex trafficked by Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a wealthy British socialite and friend of Andrew’s.

Andrew has denied the claims as Virginia is seeking damages from the Duke of York as she claimed that he sexually abused her on three different occasions in the same year when she was just 17.