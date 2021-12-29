Here’s What Disha Patani wanted to take up as her profession





Actress Disha Patani never intended to enter Bollywood and make acting her permanent profession as she had other career plans up her sleeve.

Disha wanted to become an Air Force pilot and work for her country but a modeling contest in her college days brought her to showbiz and she soon carved a huge name in the industry and gradually attained success.

Destiny surely had better plans for Patani.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Baaghi 2 star said, “Funnily, it was never my dream to become an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering. During college in Lucknow, one of my friends told me about a modeling contest that took all the winners to Mumbai. And who didn’t want to travel to Mumbai? I applied and ended up winning (in 2013). From there, I was spotted by an agency, but since I couldn’t fulfill my college’s minimum attendance requirement while modeling, I decided to continue walking the ramp... It allowed me to be independent, earn for myself, and not rely on my family.”

Despite busy work schedules Disha is on a vacation to Maldives with her rumoured beaue Tiger Shroff who have been planning on ringing the new year together exploring the city and taking part in celebrations.