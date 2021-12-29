Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 once again

Actor Arjun Kapoor has been diagnosed with COVID-19 again after his previous battle with the virus last year in September and this left many of his fans concerned.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai confirmed the diagnosis.

According to reports, the BMC has sealed Arjun’s Mumbai home and complete cleanup and sanitization work on his building is in process.





Arjun has yet to come up with a statement regarding his health condition and quarantine plans.

The Omicron variant is taking a toll over India rapidly, especially Delhi and Maharashtra.

The government has issued a notice to close down theaters and cinema halls to prevent the spread of the new variant.

Apart from Arjun, the newlywed Rhea Kapoor has also contracted COVID and is in isolation with her husband.



