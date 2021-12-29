From Meghan Markle to Alec Baldwin: Biggest controversies of 2021

The year 2021 has been a rollercoaster ride. While numerous celebrities married, many others stayed single, and some were involved in big scandals.

From Meghan Markle to Chrissy Teigen, Alec Baldwin to Britney Spears, take a look at the biggest controversies of 2021.

Meghan Markle

In March Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared in the Oprah Winfrey Talk Show and they made explosive accusations about members of the British royal family.

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' conservatorship issue was undoubtedly one of Hollywood's most talked-about stories of 2021. She claimed in her July testimony that her father is guilty of "conservatorship abuse."

Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen, the author of Cravings, came under fire this year after claims of cyberbullying. The 35-year-old cookbook author was called out by Courtney Stodden for years of unjustified social media bullying.

Chris Harrison exits "Bachelor" franchise

Chris Harrison left the "Bachelor" series in June amid a racism incident.

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey," Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

Alec Baldwin's onset tragedy

Alec Baldwin has been named in lawsuits brought by crew members since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" on Oct. 21.

Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival made headlines after a reported crowd surge resulted in 10 dead and hundreds more injured. The incident took place on November 5.

"Jeopardy" hosting controversy

"Jeopardy!" has been on television since 1984 decades and had rarely seen scandal in the decades since then.

However, the show's recent past has been clouded by controversy, as the hunt for a replacement for late host Alex Trebek led to the hiring of executive producer Mike Richards before he was ultimately ousted from the role.

Shakeup at "The Talk"

Sharon Osbourne was accused of racism, which led to her leaving "The Talk" after years on the air

