Jada Pinkett Smith embraces alopecia with grace: 'At this point I can only laugh'

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her struggles with alopecia with grace in a recent Instagram video.

The actress weighed in on her battle with the autoimmune disorder which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots.

In the clip, Jada is seen with her shaved head and pointed to a thin bald line across her head.

She wrote, "Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!"

Jada then explained in the clip, "Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that,’ while pointing to the bald spot.

She continued, "So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.

"But you know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do," Jada concluded.