Chrissy Teigen gushes over John Legend on his birthday in loving note

Chrissy Teigen penned a sweet birthday note for husband John Legend on the occasion of his birthday.

As the singer turned 43, the Cravings author shared a cute boomerang video calling him her 'forever.'

"Happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more. I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me!

"Anyhoo i love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you," the mom of two added.



Commenting on Chrissy's post, the All of Me singer also responded saying, "I love you angel!"

Not just this, Chrissy also dropped another video on her Instagram story where she was seen cuddling up with her better half as she sweetly whispered, "Happy birthday to my Bear. Happy Birthday, Bear."

