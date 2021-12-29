Chris Noth spent Christmas alone amid sexual misconduct scandal

Chris Noth was left alone this holiday season sexual misconduct allegations continue to pile against him

Sex and the City star Chris Noth was left all alone this holiday season as allegations of sexual misconduct continue to pile up against him.

According to Page Six, Noth spent Christmas alone and away from his wife Tara Wilson and family and was photographed taking a lonely walk in New York City’s Central Park.

The 67-year-old was seen walking around the iconic New York landscape looking forlorn and was also snapped talking seriously down his phone with an especially disgruntled look on his face.

The solo outing comes days after it was reported that Noth’s relationship with wife Tara Wilson has been disintegrating in the wake of the mounting allegations against him.