Kim Kardashian enjoys early stages of romance with Pete Davidson

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly enjoying the early stages of romance with rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson, however, she does want to rush into anything too serious too soon.
The US Weekly, citing a source, reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Pete are ‘getting serious’.
The insider told the US Weekly, “Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they (Kim and Pete Davidson) are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”
It further said, Kim, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, is enjoying the early stages of her romance with the Saturday Night Live star.
However, she does want to rush into anything too serious too soon with Pete, but the rumoured couple is super smitten over each other though.
