Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Jersey’ delayed due to COVID-19

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey will not hit theatres on December 31 after the makers postponed its release owing to rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, reported The Hindustan Times.
A statement released by Team Jersey stated, “In view of the current circumstances and new COVID guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey.”
A new release date for the film has not been announced yet.
“We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!” the team’s statement further read.
Jersey, helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name and features Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer trying to make a comeback to the game.
