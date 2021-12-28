Prince Harry to follow in Meghan's footsteps to sell his upcoming book

Prince Harry seemed to be impressed with his wife Meghan Markle's publicity strategy as he's considering to use famous TV show's platform to reach a large number of audience for selling his narrative.



The Duke of Sussex could be looking to make a career change into the presenting world as it's been claimed he is thinking to host The Late Late Show to "sell his book".

Royal commentator Neil Sean has claimed that Meghan Markle's hubby is looking to take over from his 'good chum' James Corden to help sell his upcoming memoir.

The expert said: "When you think about it does make perfect sense simply because they're good chums and, of course, it would be a great way for Prince Harry to sell that book directly to the American public. They could film some sort of skits and jokes, the type of thing that happens on these late-night shows."

Sean continued: "Now a lot of people may skip and say, 'oh, this won't happen'. Let’s not forget he does have to do something to sell the book."

He went on to claim: "It can't be all serious, they need to be able to show a fun side and as ever we have to say allegedly at this stage it's very early days but this has happened.”

The father-of-two has already announced that his upcoming memoir would be released in 2022, the same year as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

According to Harry, his book will be "accurate and wholly truthful" and will focus on his "experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons".

It is pertinent to note Prince Harry revealed his grandmother gifting Archie a waffle maker for Christmas during his first appearance on James Corden's show in February 2021.