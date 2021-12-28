Kanye West bought a house across Kim Kardashian for THIS reason

Kanye West bought a property across the street from Kim Kardashian but not in an effort to win her back

Kanye West recently bought out a property across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian but not in an effort to win her back!

West, also known as ‘Ye’, purchased the house across the street from where Kardashian’s Calabasas house where she lives with the couple’s four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and according to E! News, it’s to stay close to his kids.

“It made perfect sense for him to have a place near the kids. He scooped it up right when it hit the market in early December and the escrow closed right before Christmas,” a source close to the couple told the outlet.

The insider also shared that West “plans to tear the current residence down and rebuild” since the 1-acre lot is "perfect to be developed into whatever he dreams up."

The source also added, “It will take time to get permits and plans and he won't be able to live there for a while. But he is excited about it and so are the kids.”