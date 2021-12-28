Kylie Jenner sparks rumours she's already given birth to second baby

Kylie Jenner has given he fans reasons to believe that she has already welcomed her second baby.
The rumours started circulating online after a photo from Travis Barker's Instagram showcased the family's Christmas celebrations featuring a baby bottle..
Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already dealing with pregnancy rumours, they made it clear they are not expecting.
There was also speculation among fans that the bottle could be the one that is being used to feed the new kitten that Jenner and Scott gifted their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for Christmas.
Kylie announced she is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott in September this year with an Instagram video.
The couple also has a three-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster.
