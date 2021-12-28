Batman and Catwoman team up in new ‘The Batman’ trailer: Watch

The Batman is all set to hit theatres in 2022 and the latest trailer for the Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz starrer has fans in a frenzy.
The Matt Reeves’ directorial will see Pattinson as the iconic DC character for the first time alongside Kravitz’s Catwoman, and the trailer already has fans convinced of the two’s on-screen chemistry.
Pattinson and Kravitz are seen cosying up to each other in the trailer, seemingly getting closer as they lead a pursuit for Gotham City villain The Riddler, portrayed by Paul Dano.
Watch:
At one point, Kravitz’ Catwoman refers to the two as ‘The Bat and the Cat’, and says, “If we don’t stand up, no one will.”
The trailer was well-received online, with fans lauding Pattinson’s take on the Batman as well as the film’s cinematography and overall noir feel.
“The cinematography is just beautiful. It's going to be great movie,” read one YouTube comments, while another said, “Pattinson's Batman looks good and intense.”
The Batman is slated for release on March 4, 2022.
