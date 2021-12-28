Ed Sheeran on a mission to plant 'as many trees as he can'

Ed Sheeran said he wants to do as much as he can for the planet and the environment.



The British singer said he wants to get rid off all the carbon footprint from touring.



Ed told BBC Radio London, "I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible.

"I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.

"I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best."

The Perfect singer lives on a 16-acre estate in Suffolk which includes a pub, recording studio, tree house and a cinema.

He added: "I have got a massive beehive. I have this massive wildlife pond with newts in it, salamanders and there’s a grass snake that lives in there and hedgehogs. The thing with sustainability and being a public figure is when people support it, suddenly people try and find things to call them out on."